General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

