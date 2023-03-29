Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,545.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,469.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,115.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

