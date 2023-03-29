Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.