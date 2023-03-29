Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

