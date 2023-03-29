Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.