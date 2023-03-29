Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 30th.

Charah Solutions Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.72. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charah Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.