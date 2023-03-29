Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 30th.
Charah Solutions Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.72. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.