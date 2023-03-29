Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 283,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.