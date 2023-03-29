Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $252.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $253.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

