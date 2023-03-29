Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.