First Command Bank Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

