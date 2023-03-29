119,382 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance
IHI opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.
About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.