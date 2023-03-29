Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $87.30 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $87,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

