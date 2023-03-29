Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

