Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

