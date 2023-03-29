Affiance Financial LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,447,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Graco stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

