Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 541 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXPD opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.