Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TEL opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

