Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

AQN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -134.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

