Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

