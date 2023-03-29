Western Financial Corp CA Acquires Shares of 4,288 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

