Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.