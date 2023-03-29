Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

