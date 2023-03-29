Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

