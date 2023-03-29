Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.44–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

