Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,020. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.