Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.2 %
TERN stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
