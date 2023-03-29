Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.2 %

TERN stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.