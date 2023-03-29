Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

