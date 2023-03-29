Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sidus Space, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sidus Space in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIDU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

