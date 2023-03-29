Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 210.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.