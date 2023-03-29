Gold Royalty Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

GROY stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,653,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 488,825 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at $342,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

