FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.