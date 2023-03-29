Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $828.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

