Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,817 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

