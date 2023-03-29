Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEI shares. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

