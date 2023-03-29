Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

