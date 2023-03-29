Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HR opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.29 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

