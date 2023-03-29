Intrua Financial LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

