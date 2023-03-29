Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

