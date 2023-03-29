Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 896 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.