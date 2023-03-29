Intrua Financial LLC Sells 616 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,674 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $17,867,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

