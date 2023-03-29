Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

