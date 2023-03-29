Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VYM opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

