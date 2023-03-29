Capital One Financial Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

