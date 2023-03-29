Intrua Financial LLC Buys 4,908 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

