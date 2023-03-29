Intrua Financial LLC Has $765,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

