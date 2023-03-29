Nvest Financial LLC Buys 272 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.