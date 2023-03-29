Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,770 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.