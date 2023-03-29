Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 5.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visa worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.