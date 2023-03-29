Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

