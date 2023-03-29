2,284 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

